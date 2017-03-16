The wait is over! With the launch of the trailer of the second edition of the hugely popular Dharma Productions franchise in the form of Bahubali 2 The Conclusion, we have also learnt that the movie will release on April 28.

The trailer has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam – all the four languages in which the Bahubali sequel will hit the theatres. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie’s cast comprises the likes of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nasser.

The feedback to the trailer has largely reflected excitement but some fans have been left disappointed due to the high standards set by its predecessor.

Like this one…

And this one…

#Bahubali2 After watching it again just realized that #Baahubali2trailer cld hav been better & catchy. Undoubtedly movie will b blockbuster — PREM (@InternetHindu_) March 16, 2017

Also, some obvious comparisons.

However, loyalists were quick to shrug off any negativity and made tall claims about their favourite Bollywood fiction franchise.

One of the best trailer i have ever seen. All the best for @RanaDaggubati @ssrajamouli @PrabhasRaju and whole team of #bahubali2. pic.twitter.com/kJOC08EOsg — Bharath Kumar Reddy (@Bharathreddy622) March 16, 2017

Sky is the limit for #Bahubali2

Terrific Trailer 👍👍#WKKB — King Balu (@balurocks99) March 16, 2017

We leave you with some screenshots from the trailer, along with the video at the beginning of the article, for you to decide.