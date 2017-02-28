Of all the Donald Trump bashing and other talking points from the 89th Academy Awards, the goof up right at the end of the show will be spoken about the most in the times to come. And the ceremony’s host Jimmy Kimmel shared his take on the Oscars gaffe on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The final announcement of the evenings saw La La Land being wrongly accorded as the Best Film instead of the actual winner Moonlight. The comedian described this moment as “the weirdest TV finale since ‘Lost.’”

The faux pas during the finale also forced Kimmel’s gig to end in a different way than it was supposed to be. He was due to end the show sitting next to ‘enemy’ Matt Damon but amid “mass confusion,” he took to the stage and stood there “like an idiot feeling bad for these guys, but also trying really hard not to laugh, to be honest.”

Once the debacle was over, Kimmel said he spent much of his evening being asked if it was a prank he had pulled and also pointed out that the accounting company in control of the Oscar ballots had issued an apology, taking the blame.

“I was like, ‘Hey, no, I didn’t. I did not pull a prank. If I’d pulled a prank, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name on the envelope, there would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in there,” he joked.