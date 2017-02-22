While movies can give you taste of the high life that is difficult to afford in real life, it can also give you a taste of extreme despair. Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest film Trapped attempts to do just that. Based on a man who gets trapped in a high rise building, this film is about survival in extremely tough conditions.

There are shades of 127 hours and Cast Away, two films where the main character is isolated in a setting where they can’t really help themselves. But what makes Trapped different from those films is that it is based in an indoor setting. Rajkumar Rao bangs the doors, shouts his lungs out and even throws a television set out of his window. All to no avail.

Vikramaditya Motwane who has previously directed critically acclaimed films like Udaan and Lootera, looks in prime form with this one extracting a breath-taking performance from Rajkumar Rao.

The City Lights actor has done really well for himself, and is quite clearly the face of Indie cinema. Newton, a dark comedy starring him, has won an Art Cinema award at the Berlin Film Festival which concluded recently.

We don’t know if Trapped will earn similar honours, but it surely looks different from conventional Indian films, and could be a huge success considering the shoestring budget in which it must have been made. One thing is for sure, we can’t wait for the film to release.