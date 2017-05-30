I am always amazed by how chilled out Konkona Sensharma is about everything she does. I have met her a few times – interviews and otherwise – and the woman always exudes a combination of innocence and child-like energy. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, quickly brushes off compliments and lives life with a certain IDGAF vibe that is hipster and cool.

Sensharma’s directorial debut, A Death In The Gunj, starring Tillotama Shome, Kalki Koechlin, Tanuja, Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah and Om Puri, finally gets a release this Friday. We catch up with the new director for an exclusive chat:

Image courtesy: Instagram

So, what’s your state of mind right now?

I am a little all over the place, actually. There are a lot of things that need to get done, I am travelling with the film too and so it is quite hectic. Which is a good thing, because I don’t have the time to worry about the release and all that.

What’s keeping you busy?

The film’s publicity is keeping me busy. There are also a bunch of stuff that needs to get done before a theatrical release. I am also travelling across cities with the film. So, yeah, I am fairly busy.

What does it feel like to debut in something again?

I have gotten a little used to the idea because I have travelled with the film to festivals and we have had a bunch of screenings in different cities, so that has helped me a little bit. I am trying not to think about what the reception will be like or what this whole thing is about. Also, something that is a part of a personal sphere of my life and comes from such an intimate space will now be on screen for everybody to watch. So, that’s a weird feeling.

Stills from A Death in the Gunj

But I am sure you are enjoying the feeling?

I am, yes, I am.

Do you feel the pressure to deliver because of what expectations people might have from you?

I think it is a good thing if people have expectations but honestly, I am trying not to think about it. And with all this work and I also have a son, so I have been quite tied up and my head space has been somewhere else. And also, what is the point of thinking so much about all this?

And have you already started planning your next directorial venture?

No, no, not at all. Maybe after all of this gets over, maybe, let’s see.

But you are coming back on screen, right?

I hope so. It depends, if I get some nice roles. I am reading a few good ones and I hope they work out.