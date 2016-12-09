Do you know what will be etched in your memory for a very long time? It’s the precise moment when Ranveer Singh walks out in a Playboy underwear and his subsequent act of striptease in the Befikre trailer. This is the premise of the film that showcases the two leads indulging in uninhibited and carefree acts of some no-strings-attached romance. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor star in this fast-paced film and share an electric chemistry sprinkled with an underlying sexual tension in most of the scenes in the trailer.

The two leads definitely make for a refreshing pair and are not really inclined to get emotionally involved with one another; instead, they thrive on enjoying sex and making the most of the present, even if it involves making out inside a car parking or even on a busy highway.

But here’s the spoiler. If you watch the trailer carefully, you might be able to draw some similarities between the Befikre trailer and Love Me If You Dare (Jeux d’enfants) starring Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet . Rings a bell, doesn’t it?

Directed by Aditya Chopra and set in Paris, the film might just ruffle a few conservative feathers but what’s more interesting to note is how Aditya Chopra has come a long way from the iconic DDLJ to Befikre, where the former was based on a firm belief in family values while the latter reflects sexual liberation and modern romance.

The film’s trailer was showcased at a ceremony which was held near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The film is scheduled to hit screens in December, 2016 and we’re hoping this does not turn out to be another mush-fest that Yash Raj Films is renowned for. Until then, enjoy the trailer where Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor’s sensual chemistry sets the screen ablaze.