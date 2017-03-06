Hello, summer! We’re done with our winter wardrobes and surely you would love a change in yours too. And now that it’s time to embrace the 2017 summer, here are some fashion essentials that you need to stock up to be at the top of your style game.

Chinos and Linen pants

It’s that time of the year to bring back your beiges and comfortable pants, or buy new ones. Leading the line among celebs is La La Land actor Ryan Gosling with his comfy choice in trousers.

Long Stripes Tees

A light long stripe T-shirt will go deep with you into the summer. Check out the new collections from the likes of Zara to pick up a half-sleeves with dark-coloured stripes on a white or another lighter hue.

Hats

If you’re into the new oversizing trend, match your outfit with a nice brownish hat. You can take cue from something like what was showcased at the Emporio Armani 2017 Summer Spring collection.

Espadrilles

These shoes have been around for an eternity but they’re back on the fashion map again. So you can feel comfortable slipping into a pair while chilling with friends or heading out on a holiday.

Leather Accessories

From travel and leisure to business and savoir-faire, leather accessories are back this summer for every occasion. So make sure to get your leather bags, wallets and wrist bands in place at the earliest. Check out Louis Vuitton’s SS collection for more insight.

Images: Pinterest