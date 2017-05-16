Here are the best ways to put your denim looks together on a sultry summer day. Take a walk through Mumbai’s favourite languid neighborhood, Bandra. Team up these denim pieces to beat the rising temperatures.

T-shirt by Z Zegna; jeans by Diesel; shoes by adidas Originals; sunglasses by Diesel

T-shirt by Gant; shorts by Tommy Hilfiger; shirt by Aeropostale; sunglasses by Opium

T-shirt by US Polo; jeans by Jack & Jones; shoes by DC

Vest by Jack & Jones; shirt by Pepe Jeans; jeans by Being Human; shoes by Clarks

T shirt by Nautica; jeans by G Star Raw; jacket by H&M

T-shirt by Gant; jeans by Celio; jacket by SS Homme; shoes by adidas Originals

Left: T-shirt by Ed Hardy; jacket by Superdry; shorts by H&M

Right: T-shirt by Celio; shorts by Pepe Jeans; backpack by Superdry; sunglasses by Diesel

On Renan T shirt by Canali; jeans by Levis; shirt by Ed Hardy; shoes by Clarks; On Adhiraj Vest by Superdry; jeans by Gas; shoes by Vans

Art Director: Amit Naik

Junior Stylist: Neelangana Vasudeva

Hair & Make Up: Jean-Claude Biguine

Special Thanks To Lekha Washington & The Village Shop

Models: Adhiraj | Courtesy Anima Creative Management, Renan | Courtesy Toabh Model Management