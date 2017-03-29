Ever wanted to own something worn by your favourite celebrity? Well, now is your chance. From Deepika Padukone’s Rayban sunglasses, Sushmita Sen’s blue Louis Vuitton denims to Ranbir Kapoor’s Manish Malhotra Cream Kurta & Pants Set, you can buy it all at very affordable (it’s a sale) rates. All you need to do is to go to labelcentric.com and shop till you drop.

The sale started on 28th March and will end on 2nd April, so if you are reading this, don’t waste any time at all because you never know when your favourite piece gets sold out. Also, you’ll also earn good karma points as 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.

Louis Vuitton Blue Monogram Denims – Owned by Sushmita Sen

Take a look at some of the causes these celebrities will support through the sale. Probably, it can help you make a decision regarding which wardrobe to pick from.

Deepika Padukone

Live Love Laugh Foundation is dedicated entirely to mental health awareness. A platform to express, share and champion mental health concerns and fight against stress, anxiety and depression.

Ranbir Kapoor

CCDT recognized the urgency for Home-based Care when interventions were limited to prevention and was the first one in India to develop a comprehensive home-based care program for HIV/AIDS infected/affected families. CCDT was first in the country to make HIV/AIDS prevention and care an integrated community program to include education, livelihood, self-care, nutrition, counseling and psychological support – to minimize the overall vulnerability of the child and the family.

Orange and Blue EvoPower Puma Cleats – Owned by Ranbir Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Foundation thrives to transform lives of the orphan children and contribute towards the development of the society. The aim of the foundation is to cover as many orphanages as possible and helping them fund their day to day running, uplifting and empowering the orphan children with basic facilities is something we look forward to.

Sonam Kapoor

Cuddles Foundation is India`s only NGO providing holistic nutritional counseling, intervention and care to underprivileged children afflicted with cancer.