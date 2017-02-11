After dogs and shoes, bags are the best friend a man can have. They could be understated and classic, or shocking and statement, but trust us, bags are the perfect accessory.
IN TRANSIT
No one said you cannot travel in style. Stuff them to the top and live out of them — runways are the new ramps.
Hat by Ted Baker@ The Collective; exclusive cashmere and silk scarf by Stefano Ricci; Spectra 2.0 Travel Case (black) by Victorinox; Marine Blue Lightrax Luggage Bag by American Tourister; striped jumper by Tommy Hilfiger
LONE WOLF
For those who like to live on the road, here are a few of our favourite things.
Rookie Scoutpackin Grey Camoby Superdry; Business Class Brief Pack by Tumi; Black Label Zentoby Samsonite; biker gloves and helmet by Royal Enfield; denim jacket by G-Star Raw
Jacket, Jumper and joggers by Z Zegna; backpack, bikergloves by Royal Enfield; helmet by Diesel
Blazer, shirt and jeans by Hugo Boss @The Collective; jacket by Tommy Hilfiger; shoes by Superdry; Mickey Mouse backpack by Jack & Jones; watch by Emporio Armani
JACK OF ALL TRADES
All work and no play makes Jack a dull fella. Here’s something that can rock the board room and the bar.
Josh Backpack by Louis Vuitton; Logan Backpack by Tumi
LIKE A BOSS
For those of you who like to keep it simple and classic, here are some of the best a man can get.
President Classeur Briefcase by Louis Vuitton; blazer by Marks & Spencer; dotted tie by Thomas Pink; handmade crocodile leather briefcase by Stefano Ricci; Harris Tweed Briefcase by Brooks Brothers
Shirt by Thomas Pink; trousers by Marks & Spencer; belt by Z Zegna; watch by Michael Kors; leather briefcase by DaMilano
Shirt, pants and bomber jacket by Tommy Hilfiger; Pebble Leather Duffel by Brooks Brothers; sneakers by Vans
UP ALL NIGHT
Party animal and one-night stands — we have you covered. Be prepared and play safe.
Keepall Bandouliére 55 by Louis Vuitton; top handle bagin China red by Bottega Veneta; dress by Diesel; blazer by Corneliani; shoes by Christian Louboutin
Featured Image Courtesy: Jacket, jumper, T-shirt and pants by Corneliani; Curio Luggage bag by American Tourister; Spectra 2.0 Travel Case (black) by Victorinox; duffel Bag by Bottega Veneta; suede slip-on shoes by Tod’s
Assisted By Neelangana Vasudeva
Model: Freddy Daruwala
Make Up: Mahesh Bhasme
