After dogs and shoes, bags are the best friend a man can have. They could be understated and classic, or shocking and statement, but trust us, bags are the perfect accessory.

IN TRANSIT

No one said you cannot travel in style. Stuff them to the top and live out of them — runways are the new ramps.

Hat by Ted Baker@ The Collective; exclusive cashmere and silk scarf by Stefano Ricci; Spectra 2.0 Travel Case (black) by Victorinox; Marine Blue Lightrax Luggage Bag by American Tourister; striped jumper by Tommy Hilfiger

LONE WOLF

For those who like to live on the road, here are a few of our favourite things.

Rookie Scoutpackin Grey Camoby Superdry; Business Class Brief Pack by Tumi; Black Label Zentoby Samsonite; biker gloves and helmet by Royal Enfield; denim jacket by G-Star Raw

Jacket, Jumper and joggers by Z Zegna; backpack, bikergloves by Royal Enfield; helmet by Diesel

Blazer, shirt and jeans by Hugo Boss @The Collective; jacket by Tommy Hilfiger; shoes by Superdry; Mickey Mouse backpack by Jack & Jones; watch by Emporio Armani

JACK OF ALL TRADES

All work and no play makes Jack a dull fella. Here’s something that can rock the board room and the bar.

Josh Backpack by Louis Vuitton; Logan Backpack by Tumi

LIKE A BOSS

For those of you who like to keep it simple and classic, here are some of the best a man can get.

President Classeur Briefcase by Louis Vuitton; blazer by Marks & Spencer; dotted tie by Thomas Pink; handmade crocodile leather briefcase by Stefano Ricci; Harris Tweed Briefcase by Brooks Brothers

Shirt by Thomas Pink; trousers by Marks & Spencer; belt by Z Zegna; watch by Michael Kors; leather briefcase by DaMilano

Shirt, pants and bomber jacket by Tommy Hilfiger; Pebble Leather Duffel by Brooks Brothers; sneakers by Vans

UP ALL NIGHT

Party animal and one-night stands — we have you covered. Be prepared and play safe.

Keepall Bandouliére 55 by Louis Vuitton; top handle bagin China red by Bottega Veneta; dress by Diesel; blazer by Corneliani; shoes by Christian Louboutin

Featured Image Courtesy: Jacket, jumper, T-shirt and pants by Corneliani; Curio Luggage bag by American Tourister; Spectra 2.0 Travel Case (black) by Victorinox; duffel Bag by Bottega Veneta; suede slip-on shoes by Tod’s

Assisted By Neelangana Vasudeva

Model: Freddy Daruwala

Make Up: Mahesh Bhasme