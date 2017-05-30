Actor Saqib Saleem never ceases to amaze his fans with his innate sense of fashion and style. The actor, who is all set to appear on-screen with his sister Huma Qureshi, seems to have turned his fashion meter a notch up during the promotion of their film Dobaara – See Your Evil.

We think that the dashing actor can pull off the most unconventional outfits with absolute ease and has some kickass fashion sense. And quite recently, Saqib managed to turn heads in a public appearance for his film where he looked dapper in the printed shirt and the denims he adorned.

So here’s a round-up of what the actor has been donning lately with some help from his stylist, Megha Tandon. The man is surely giving us some fashion goals this summer. Check it out.



Shirt by Cord.in; Linen trousers by Zara; Shoes by Koovs

Suit by Bo square; Tshirt by Zara – Shoes by Koovs

Shirt by Zara; Linen pants by Tisa; Cuero handcrafted luxury shoes; Watch by Michael Kors

Anuj Kumar Shirt; Aeropostale Jeans; Boots from Super Dry

Bo square suit; Anuj Madan Shirt; Custom made skill Moccasins

Tisa jacket and Dhoti pants; Zara long length Tshirt; Slip on shoes from Shutiq

H & M throw; Zara camo tee; Aeropostale jeans; Asos accessories

Zara Shirt; Benetton jeans; Cuero handcrafted luxury shoes

Bo Square Suit; Zara Pants; Shoes by Koovs

Watch by Aeropostale; Zara summer knit; Jack N Jones Jeans