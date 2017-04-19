This is the season for swimsuits and shorter hemlines; for bare bodies and bursts of colour. It’s also the season for beaches, travel and tan lines. This summer, MW shows you how to embrace the scorching sun with breezy silhouettes, vivid hues and the latest must-haves.
Jacket by Arjun Khanna ; pants by Antar-Agni ; wrist band by Shazé
ON THEO Jacket by Z Zegna ; T-shirt by Jack & Jones ; joggers by Being Human ; shoes by Steve Madden
ON FRANCESCA Shirt dress by Being Human ; swimsuit by Roxy ; shoes by Christian Louboutin ; ring by Shazé
ON THEO Blazer by Paresh Lamba; pants by United Colors of Benetton; sunglasses by MAX & Co.
ON FRANCESCA Swimsuit by Hunkemoller; ring and necklace by Shazé
ON ANUJ Vest by Pepe Jeans ; dungarees by ZZegna
ON FRANCESCA Cover up by Superdry ; swimsuit by Marks & Spencer ; sunglasses by MAX & Co. ; earrings by Shazé
ON THEO Swim shorts by Nautica; wrist band by Shazé
ON ANUJ Swim shorts by Marks & Spencer
Swimsuit by Hunkemoller; earrings by Shazé
ON THEO Swim Trunks by Speedo ON FRANCESCA Swimsuit by Tommy Hilfiger ; ring and earrings by Shazé ON ANUJ Swim trunks by Speedo
ON THEO Swim Trunks by Speedo
ON FRANCESCA Swimsuit by Tommy Hilfiger ; ring and earrings by Shazé
ON ANUJ Swim trunks by Speedo
ART DIRECTOR: AMIT NAIK
JUNIOR STYLIST: NEELANGANA VASUDEVA
HAIR & MAKE UP: JEAN-CLAUDE BIGUINE
LOCATION COURTESY: RADISSON BLU RESORT & SPA ALIBAUG