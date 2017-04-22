We bring you the top 6 trends that are absolute musthaves for your summer wardrobe.

Caps/Backpacks

Tod’s
DC
Tommy Hilfiger
Emporio Armani
Tommy Hilfiger
Marks & Spencer
Superdry

 

Summer is around the corner and most brands have a utility angle alongside comfort. The backpack and the cap are the seasons ‘it’ accessories and they come in many variables to suit your personality and add an edge to your look. 

Geometric

Burberry
Louis Vuitton
Ashish N Soni
Thomas Pink
Gant
Nautica
Allen Solly
Hackett

 

Be it stripes checks or squares, add dimension to any look this season by making sure you stock up on one of each. From a formal shirt to a dapper suit or an easy striped cardigan, choose one to suit your occasion.

The big easy

Marks & Spencer
Arrow
United Colors Of Benetton
Z Zegna
Pepe Jeans
Narendra Kumar Ahmed
Being Human
ColorPlus

 

Travel is definitely on the anvil and comfort is key. Take your pick from a wide array of shorts, vest and shirts. Some micro trends are floral prints, ombre and light jackets. Whoever said you can’t be comfortable yet stylish?

Word Tees

Superdry
Allen Solly
Jack & Jones
Diesel
Paul Smith
Paul Smith
Gucci
Being Human

Slogan T-shirts are all the rage. Make a statement with a quirky print or a message, or choose a sporty vibe with a number. Team these up with basic denims and you have your summer groove on.

Cappuccino

Antar-Agni
Brooks Brothers
Gap
Corneliani
Gas
Hackett London
Arrow
Marks & Spencer

Going basic never looked so stylish! Don’t leave the white, beige, cream combination to your morning macchiato, this look can come readily out of your existing wardrobe in no time.

Glamping

Hugo Boss
Diesel
Gas
Tommy Hilfiger
Gap
Celio
Canali
Stefano Ricci

This period is definitely big on travel, but all the getaways don’t necessarily mean utility clothing. Take your pick from cool bombers to eclectic jackets and you are sure to glam up your camping weekend.