We bring you the top 6 trends that are absolute musthaves for your summer wardrobe.

Caps/Backpacks

Tod’s DC Tommy Hilfiger Emporio Armani Tommy Hilfiger Marks & Spencer Superdry

Summer is around the corner and most brands have a utility angle alongside comfort. The backpack and the cap are the seasons ‘it’ accessories and they come in many variables to suit your personality and add an edge to your look.

Geometric

Burberry Louis Vuitton Ashish N Soni Thomas Pink Gant Nautica Allen Solly Hackett

Be it stripes checks or squares, add dimension to any look this season by making sure you stock up on one of each. From a formal shirt to a dapper suit or an easy striped cardigan, choose one to suit your occasion.

The big easy

Marks & Spencer Arrow United Colors Of Benetton Z Zegna Pepe Jeans Narendra Kumar Ahmed Being Human ColorPlus

Travel is definitely on the anvil and comfort is key. Take your pick from a wide array of shorts, vest and shirts. Some micro trends are floral prints, ombre and light jackets. Whoever said you can’t be comfortable yet stylish?

Word Tees

Superdry Allen Solly Jack & Jones Diesel Paul Smith Paul Smith Gucci Being Human

Slogan T-shirts are all the rage. Make a statement with a quirky print or a message, or choose a sporty vibe with a number. Team these up with basic denims and you have your summer groove on.

Cappuccino

Antar-Agni Brooks Brothers Gap Corneliani Gas Hackett London Arrow Marks & Spencer

Going basic never looked so stylish! Don’t leave the white, beige, cream combination to your morning macchiato, this look can come readily out of your existing wardrobe in no time.

Glamping

Hugo Boss Diesel Gas Tommy Hilfiger Gap Celio Canali Stefano Ricci

This period is definitely big on travel, but all the getaways don’t necessarily mean utility clothing. Take your pick from cool bombers to eclectic jackets and you are sure to glam up your camping weekend.