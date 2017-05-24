While a lot of people want to lose weight, there are some among us who want to do the opposite. And trust us, it can be a long hard road for skinny men trying to add some muscle. Along with the exercise, these are some foods that you need to eat.

Bananas

Bananas are cheap, easily available and a great option for those looking to gain weight. They are also high on calories, with a single banana giving you more than 100 calories. Of course, it depends on the type and size of the banana too, but rest assured, you should include at least 3-4 bananas in your daily diet if you’re looking to gain weight.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein, and you need lots of protein if you need to gain weight and build muscle. Precisely, 2 g of protein per kg of your bodyweight. A single egg can give you around 7 g of protein, so having a few is recommended. Don’t go overboard though, as you might have digestion problems later.

Potatoes

Gaining weight requires you to load up on the carbohydrates, and potatoes fit the bill perfectly. A 100 g serving includes 17 g of carbohydrates. So the next time you have some potato curry with rice, make sure you eat lots of it.

Soybeans

Soybeans can be your perfect ally in meeting your daily protein requirements. Every 100 g serving contains a mammoth 36 g of protein, making it a superfood for all skinny people.

Chicken

Not only is chicken extremely delicious to eat (you don’t really need an excuse other than the fact that it tastes amazing), it is also loaded with lots of protein – 26 g per every 100 g. No wonder it is a favourite among all bodybuilders.