“When I’m running I don’t have to talk to anybody and don’t have to listen to anybody. This is a part of my day I can’t do without,” wrote Haruki Murakami in his memoir What I Talk About When I Talk About Running. Indeed, running is something we can’t do without either. It’s healthy, it’s refreshing and it’s a lot of fun.

Unfortunately, it can cause some injuries too. To avoid them, make sure you’re not making any of these five mistakes.

Taking too long or too short strides

Ideally, you should do a running gait analysis done which will help you find your personal stride length. Taking long strides or too short strides will hamper your efficiency, and that is something you don’t want.

Not aligning your body correctly

A lot of people think that as long as they are running, they are doing the right thing for their health and wellbeing. That is not always the case. While running, you’ll do best if you have a slight bend from your hip, as that is the way most marathon runners align themselves.

Running on a road

While grass or a soft beach is the best surface to run on, running on a road should be avoided at all costs. It will cause a lot of problems for your knees in the long run (pun intended).

Striking the ground with your front foot/heel

If you don’t want injuries, it’s best to strike the ground mid-sole. A lot of people strike the ground with the front part of their foot, which is something you should be mindful about avoiding.

Running daily

Like everything else, excess running is bad for you. Adequate time needs to be given to your body to rest and recover, and that’s not possible if you go for long runs on a daily basis. Take at least two days rest in a week.