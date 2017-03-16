If you like to run, then you must understand the importance of having good shoes. It can boost your performance, help avoid injuries and even up your style game. If the one you are using is wearing out, and you are looking to invest in a new one – look no further than Reebok’s latest launch Reebok Floatride Run, the company’s most technically advanced shoe till date.

According to serious runners, Floatride stands out as an ideal offering of cushioning, ride, and weight; delivering a feeling of cushioning without compromise. The company tested the shoe on nearly 300 runners in order to help enable runners to float through their run.

Some of its key product features are as follows:

Floatride Foam: Floatride Foam has a consistent cell structure that delivers the seamless integration of cushioning and responsiveness

Ultraknit Upper: A seam-free Ultraknit upper construction is engineered in zones to provide adaptive comfort that offers support and breathable flexibility

EVA Support Rim: Supportive foam rim centers and balances your foot throughout the gait cycle

It’s time to say goodbye to your old shoes.