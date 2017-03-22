If there’s one man who is defying the concept of ageing in sport, it’s Roger Federer. At 35, Federer is at the top of his game and his recent victories at Australian Open and Indian Wells only add to the case made by Federer fans – that he is the greatest Tennis player of all time.

Along with all that talent and mental guile, Federer also has to work a lot into his fitness to survive against extremely strong ATP players.

Let’s take a look at what he does, and try to learn from it.

Workout

Mirror mirror on the wall Who is the fastest of them all 🏃💨💨 A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

“I don’t like endurance. The whole running part for me is so boring. Like cycling, anything which requires a lot of endurance doesn’t really do it for me,” Federer told ATPWorldTour.com.

Instead, he prefers interval training. “You run 30 seconds, have a break for 30 seconds, then do it all over again. I can do that at a high pace for a long time. I’m not quite as good at continuous running, because [during a tennis match] we always play in short bursts, then wait 15, 20 seconds to play the next point. Interval bursts keep you fit, and are fun,” he told ShortList.com in an interview.

Diet

Like a lot of other athletes, Roger Federer swears by pasta. “I eat pasta almost every time before I play and it always helps — it fills me up but it doesn’t overfill me,” he told ShortList.com.

He also doesn’t shy away from eating what his heart desires, as the amount of work he puts in tennis is going to burn all those extra calories easily. “I like my ice cream, I like my chocolate. That’s my diet. I like my treats, I don’t feel bad about it, I like it I can do it and play tennis at the same time,” he revealed in an interview after his Australian Open 2017 match against Tomas Berdych.