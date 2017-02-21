Dear ladies, if you weren’t crushing on the 51-year-old Milind Soman already, here is something that should be enough for you to swoon over the model-turned-actor now. Almost two years after he bagged the Ironman title at a triathlon event in Switzerland, the fitness freak went one step ahead to complete an even tougher endurance challenge in Florida on Monday, to bag the ‘Ultraman’ badge.





Along with four other endurance sports enthusiasts from India, Milind Soman participated in the 2017 edition of this ‘Ultra Endurance Event’ that concluded on February 19 in America.





As a part of this 517.5-kilometer race, each participant was supposed to take on a 10km open water swimming challenge and a 148km bike ride on day one, followed by another 276km bike ride on the second. All contestants then had to run through a stretch of 84km on the last day in order to complete the event.

Soman achieved this feat within the span of 34 hours and 46 minutes and stood overall at the 41st position in the race. Notably, he was the only participant to run barefoot during the Ultraman challenge.





Other Indians who completed this endurance test included Abhishek Mishra, Dr Kaustubh Radkar, Prithviraj Patil and Manmadh Rebba. It is worth mentioning that Dr Radkar, from Pune, is also a popular name on the Indian endurance sport circuit, having bagged the Ironman title 12 times in the past.