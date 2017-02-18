Whoever thinks a white wine can’t be paired with a rich meat dish, or a spicy vegetarian curry, has a lot of drinking to do on the path to wisdom. Here is my pick of the best whites made in the country. 

 

Fratelli Sangiovese Bianco

fratelli sangiovese bianco

Let’s start with a light, easy number; gently fruity and extremely crisp. This is a great wine to kick-start an evening. The dry finish will leave you thirsting for more, so remember to keep a sizeable stash.

Fratelli Vitae Chardonnay

VITAE CHARDONNAY by Fratelli Vineyards

Gently oaked and a nice medium-bodied wine, it shows some soft toasty notes and a fairly intense palate. Great with snacks and light preparations.

Reveilo Chardonnay Reserve

Reveilo

India’s first Chardonnay and still the only one that’s properly oak-aged. Few whites are made at this level of finesse, and this wine can marry with the most flavourful of foods, meaty or vegan.

Sula Riesling

Sula Riesling 1

A curious wine, which manages to show good typicity and acidity in spite of the warm Nashik climes where it is made. Very affable and enjoyable, this is off-dry in style and, with some soda, can make for a great spritzer.

Vijay Amritraj Viognier

Untitled

An aromatic white wine with a lovely creamy palate. The grape is not for everyone — almost greasy on the mid-palate — but this wine is a great example of what a good Viognier is. Gently toasty too, it is good as a starter but also fantastic in a pairing, especially with Indian cuisine.

Charosa Viognier Reserve

Charosa Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Yet another extremely aromatic expression of the Rhone white grape – soft and balanced.

York Chenin Blanc

I’m not a big fan of local Chenin, as none of them measure up to what the rest of the world produces. York, however, does a decent job of making a fresh, clean wine with apt freshness and flavour.

KRSMA Sauvignon Blanc

krsma-estates-sauvignon-blanc

Most brands do a decent Sauvignon Blanc, but this is the only one which almost seems to have the richness of a Sauvignon Gris incorporated into it as well. It’s a lovely, crisp wine with intensity and body. It is also up for cellaring for a year or two, which imparts richness to it, making it ideal with curries and similar dishes.

Vallonne Vin de Passerillage

333744_10150518285798089_204475123088_8930625_1367707022_o

A thick, honeyed and luscious sweet white wine with a refreshing finish, this is among the best sweet wines to be found in India.

Reveilo Late Harvest Chenin Blanc

A lovely, expressive wine with marmalade and fruit compote notes.

 