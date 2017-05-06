Today is World Beverage Day, and there is no beverage better than beer. If you are a fan of the drink (a real gift from the gods), then you should head to these microbreweries for some of India’s best beers. Be prepared to get drunk.

Doolally

It’s in Bandra, and serves some great stuff at affordable prices. Check it out here.

The Barking Deer

This one is just a stone’s throw away from MW HQ, so we are a little biased towards it. Check it out here.

7 Degrees Brauhaus

If you are looking for something German, this is your go-to place in Gurgaon. Check it out here.

Toit

Ask a Bangalorean, and he or she will tell you how much Toit means to them. Check it out here.

Brewsky

Their interiors are just as unique and classy as their beers. Bangaloreans, make this your adda. Check it out here.

Image source: Facebook Pages of the bars