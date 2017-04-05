Tea plantations in Assam have been affected due to excessive rains, and we really hope that the farmers are able to make ends meet. I really enjoy the beverage, and like to grab our opportunities whenever I can try a different variety. I can’t imagine waking up without a cuppa, or getting through the afternoon without a piping hot dose of our favourite beverage. Just like me, the rest of India loves its tea too. And they make it in various ways. If you like to experiment, then here are some options for you.
Masala Chai
Everybody’s favorite tea.
Po Cha
It’s a Tibetan tea, but many people in the India’s Himalayan regions consume it.
Noon Chai
We haven’t tried it, but we think we will soon.
Kashmiri Kahwa
It’s great for your health too.
Irani Chai
Famously sold in Irani cafes, it’s one of the must-try things whenever you visit Hyderabad. Until then, you can replicate this recipe at home.