We’re serious, folks – your tipple could contribute to your daily quota of greens and more. How about some beets, bell peppers or even bitter gourd in your cocktails?

SMOKEY POPEYE

Mix 30 ml fresh spinach juice, 30 ml fresh carrot juice, 30 ml ginger syrup, 30 ml lime juice, 15 ml jaggery syrup, 20 gm raisins and half a green apple. Stir with 60 ml Glenfiddich 12 Yrs. Garnish with honey and cinnamon glazed apple.

Where: Tiqri at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai

ROOT BENEFITS

Stir 60 ml beetroot juice with 5 gm vanilla sugar, 60 ml Bombay Sapphire gin, 15 ml lime juice and a whole lemon. Pour over ice and garnish with basil sprigs.

Where: Verbena, Mumbai

BELL PEPPER & BASIL MARTINI

Muddle 60 gm of bell pepper, add vodka, lemon juice and syrup in a shaker half filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a pre-chilled stemless martini glass.

Where: Candy & Green, Mumbai

PEPPER PINE

Add 60 ml Absolut Pepper, chopped yellow peppers, 30 ml pineapple juice and a dash of sugar syrup into a shaker. Add ice and shake well. Strain into a hollowed whole yellow pepper with a salted rim.

Where: The Claridges, New Delhi

SHIMLA MIRCH MARTINI

In a shaker, muddle 6 assorted bell pepper chunks with 5 ml lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice and add 45 ml vodka and 90 ml pineapple juice. Shake the drink vigorously and double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a mint sprig and pineapple chunks.

Where: Social, pan-India

ANCIENT CURE

Muddle fresh apple and add bitter gourd juice, lime and honey. Shake well. Add 60 ml Limón rum in a margarita glass and top it with the concoction. Garnish with an apple slice.

Where: Wink at Vivanta by Taj – President, Mumbai

O2

Shake 60 ml rum with kale and cucumber juice, add 15 ml honey (or to taste), pour over ice and top up with tonic.

Where: Masque, Mumbai