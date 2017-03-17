Hakkasan outposts across the world are known for their fantastic Chinese grub and cocktails. What they also have in common are a signature blue bar and cabinets stocking the rarest malts and spirits in the world.

In Mumbai, too, the cabinet showcases bottles so beautiful you’re almost afraid to touch them. There’s a Glenfiddich 40 Year Old or Laphroaig 1960 Vintage Reserve that will set you back by a minimum of Rs 40,000 (minus taxes, of course). True connoisseurs are known to buy these bottles outright, for no less than Rs 3 lakh each. An impressive selection of vodka and rum is also on offer, but the single malts steal the show, and rightly so.

“The buying decision is taken by our international spirits and wine buyer, Christine Parkinson, and beverage head Eder Neto. Usually they are procured straight from the source,” says Karyna Bajaj, Executive Director, KA Hospitality. Japanese whiskies — a current rage — are hot sellers as well. The Hibiki 30 Year Old, Hakushu, Yamazaki and Akashi all do steady business at Hakkasan.

Highlights of the collection

Bowmore 1960 (40 years)

One of the rarest single malts in Hakkasan’s collection, with only 53 bottles ever created. The Bowmore 1960 has been matured in a single, specially selected American bourbon cask since March 1969 and comes in an exquisite hand-blown, sculpted bottle adorned with a hand-engraved solid silver neck collar.

Rosebank 1981 (25 years)

Distilled in 1981 and matured for 25 years in refill Bourbon casks before bottling. This is a limited release of 4,710 bottles.

Dalmore (40 years)

Aged in three different types of casks – American white oak, Matusalem Oloroso Sherry and Amoroso Sherry. Even the bottle and leather case are worth collecting.

Springbank (50 years)

Once featured in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s most expensive whisky, only 24 bottles of this 1919 vintage were bottled in 1970.