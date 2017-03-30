If you like to pair your alcohol with chicken, then Genuine Broaster Chicken in Bandra is a place that you must try. It has a nice cosy ambience, with a lot of American props (like baseball headlamps) that give the place a great vibe.

We tried a few dishes like Happy Fried Chicken and Non-Veg Jumbo platter, and they were loaded with some delicious flavours. You’ll enjoy them even more after a few drinks, but if you are a teetotaller, then you can try some extremely interesting mocktails as well. One mocktail that piqued our interest mainly because of its name, was Palangtod. It’s a lot like Jägerbomb and is loaded with caffeine. Which makes it perfect for an evening, where you’re running low on energy and need a quick boost.

The Broaster Platter is a good option if you like to have variety while having fried chicken, or you could go for assorted wings where you get to choose your own sauces. We recommend you to try the Kasundi Mustard sauce, which had us begging for more.

There’s also a range of burgers to choose from – like the Butter Chicken Burger and Lamb Rogan Josh Burger (which looks extremely interesting) which are extremely fulfilling.

Lastly, there’s an offer every Sunday afternoon that allows you to have unlimited beer and fried chicken. So, now you know how to unwind after a hectic week at work.