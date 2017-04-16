Bartending is a skill that requires a lot of practice and dedication, and it was fitting that a championship that looked for the best bartender came to India. All thanks to Monkey Shoulder, a scotch for the new generation of whiskey aficionados.

The India leg of the championship which began in Kolkata, followed by Hyderabad, Goa and will now move to Bangalore, Delhi and Chandigarh. This year, the competition will have participation from over 200 contestants to be tested on their unique techniques, insights, speed and skills behind the bar.

Ashitosh Narayan won the Mumbai round of the Ultimate Bartender Championship by Monkey Shoulder held at Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu, Mumbai. Commenting on his win Ashitosh Narayan said, “I’m delighted to win this prestigious industry competition, especially when you compete and win from amongst the best in the industry! A superb initiative by Monkey Shoulder to get the most talented bartenders here today from Mumbai and Pune to test their skills in this round of Ultimate Bartender Championship in India.”

The national winner of the grand finale will gain a coveted place in the world’s most prestigious Cocktail event, Tales of the Cocktail, at New Orleans with an all expenses paid trip there.

Commenting on this championship, Shweta Jain, India Marketing Head at William Grant & Sons said, “Monkey Shoulder’s Ultimate Bartender Championship is a one of a kind platform for developing new age bartenders of today around the globe. We are excited to see the India season 2017 with renewed focus to celebrate this extra ordinary skill. For Monkey Shoulder, the bartender is at the center of a great drinking experience as it’s a 100% malt whisky made for mixing.”