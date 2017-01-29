There’s nothing more romantic than a dinner date at home, so skip the fancy restaurants this weekend and develop a new skill. Master your culinary art and prepare that special meal for her.

Here’s a list of some zero hassle Tandoori recipes for your Sunday date.

Pahadi Chicken Kebab

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Boneless chicken, ideally 200 gm

50 gm fresh mint leaves

50 gm coriander

2 clove garlic

1 cup yoghurt

Green chili

1 tsp cooking oil

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt

Method

Clean and cut the chicken in cubes. Make use of a grinder and grind green chili, yoghurt, coriander and oil to a fine paste. Now marinate the chicken with the paste, some lemon juice and salt and leave for 30 minutes. Once marinated, preheat the oven at 400˚F and while you’re at it, put the chicken kebabs in skewers for grilling. Now put it in the grill for about 25 minutes and broil for 2 minutes to get that smoky flavor. Serve with hot yoghurt dip.

Murgh Afghani

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

500 gm chicken

1 cup of curd

1 tsp pepper powder coarsely ground

½ tsp chat powder/masala

Salt to taste

½ tsp garam masala powder

¼ cumin powder

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

Method

Clean and wash the chicken properly. Take the chicken in the bowl and apply a mixture of ginger-garlic paste, curd, cumin powder, garam masala, pepper powder, chat masala and salt. Mix well and keep it aside for about 3-4 hours. Now grill it the tandoor until the chicken is cooked properly. Serve hot with some spicy sauce, lemon and green chutney.

Reshmi Kebab

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

400 gm boneless chicken breast

1 cup curd (dahi / yogurt)

2 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cashew nuts

1 teaspoon almonds

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon fresh cream

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

2 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon oil or butter

Salt to taste

Method

Rinse and clean the chicken properly and cut into medium sized chunks. Soak almonds in water for about 20 minutes and then remove skin from the almonds. Now use a big bowl to mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, cream, lemon juice, chopped coriander and spices. Mix well. Make a paste of the almonds and add cashew nuts into it. Add about 1/2 tablespoon of oil in yogurt mixture and marinate pieces of chicken in it. Coat all the chicken pieces and keep it aside for at least for an hour. Now, preheat the oven at 350F degrees for 5 minutes and put the wooden skewers in warm water.

Thread the chicken pieces into skewers and place them in the oven. Lightly brush with some oil. Grill for about 20 – 30 minutes until chicken becomes soft and juicy. Now remove the chicken from the skewers and serve hot with coriander chutney and cabbage salad.

All images have been sourced from Pinterest