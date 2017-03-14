Actress Raima Sen on men, honesty in relationships, the importance of standing up for your woman, and more.
- Women are sharp and intuitive, so we like men who are honest, decisive, true to their word, charming and who can make us laugh.
- Know how to flirt, but also where to draw the line. Respect your family, friends and your woman too.
- A messy man is not attractive. Be tidy in your appearance not just in public, but at home too.
- While manners are a must, any man must be able to stand up for himself and for his woman.
- The way you look at a woman is a dead giveaway of how you feel, so be careful.
- If there’s a fight, a man should be able to control the situation without ego issues and mind games — just the plain truth is required.
- No matter what field you work in, you should be able to hold your own.
- Be who are you are and let your woman feel that she can let her hair down around you without being judged. We want to be able to talk to you about anything and feel like we are your everything.