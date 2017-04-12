Making inroads into the gadget market segment, Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna launched an exclusive collection of men’s accessories, and entertainment and home products in Pelle Tessuta at the recently concluded Salone Del Mobile in Milan.

Part of Zegna’s comprehensive range of masculine accessories is the ‘Technological’ collection, which consists of a series of multimedia accessories, such as headphones, earphones and speakers, according to a press release.

Zegna has collaborated with renowned premium audio brand Master & Dynamic for manufacturing these ‘sophisticated sound tools.’ The collection will be commercially available in mid-autumn as part of a special Holiday gift project in major Ermenegildo Zegna stores worldwide.

While all products are made using pelle tessuta, each comes with its own set of premium add-ons. The headphones get a protective travel case while the Master & Dynamic Bluetooth speaker comes with a hand wrapped frame. Moreover, the Master and Dynamic belt driven record player is hand-wrapped by modern artisans and embellished by engraved metal plate.