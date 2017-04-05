Although fake, the account is popular on Twitter for its ‘self-depreciating’ brand of humour
“Hum jahaṅ khaḍe hote hain, stage wahiṅ khatam ho jaata hai,” says a self-loathing Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. But hang on, don’t be fooled by the follower/following ratio; it’s not the real Junior B. This parody handle that has been poking fun at him since almost a year now.
But the account has been lying stagnant for a while. And here’s why we think it should be back Tweeting again.
Takes a dig at politicians
We (Uday, Dino, Aftab, Bobby & me) welcome Akhilesh ji to our WhatsApp group & confer him the position of Admin after his performance today.
Features Senior B…
Dad to me whenever he sees the box office collection of my movies 🙁 pic.twitter.com/desb3eWvzH
…and Aishwarya
Pic1: When I tell her I have finally got a movie.
Pic2: When she comes to know its box office collection pic.twitter.com/Fa994DoGQs
Doesn’t believe in cosmic connections
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his birthday with me. 2 min silence for those who think sun-signs could predict success in your career.
Is admin of THE group
Removing Dino from our WA group with immediate effect since he was on TV for over 5 secs. Others (Tusshar, Uday etc) are feeling jealous.
