Although fake, the account is popular on Twitter for its ‘self-depreciating’ brand of humour

“Hum jahaṅ khaḍe hote hain, stage wahiṅ khatam ho jaata hai,” says a self-loathing Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. But hang on, don’t be fooled by the follower/following ratio; it’s not the real Junior B. This parody handle that has been poking fun at him since almost a year now.

But the account has been lying stagnant for a while. And here’s why we think it should be back Tweeting again.

Takes a dig at politicians

We (Uday, Dino, Aftab, Bobby & me) welcome Akhilesh ji to our WhatsApp group & confer him the position of Admin after his performance today. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 11, 2017

Features Senior B…

Dad to me whenever he sees the box office collection of my movies 🙁 pic.twitter.com/desb3eWvzH — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) February 15, 2017

…and Aishwarya

Pic1: When I tell her I have finally got a movie. Pic2: When she comes to know its box office collection pic.twitter.com/Fa994DoGQs — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) March 9, 2017

Doesn’t believe in cosmic connections

Cristiano Ronaldo shares his birthday with me. 2 min silence for those who think sun-signs could predict success in your career. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) February 5, 2017

Is admin of THE group

Removing Dino from our WA group with immediate effect since he was on TV for over 5 secs. Others (Tusshar, Uday etc) are feeling jealous. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) January 26, 2017