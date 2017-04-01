Recently, Censor Board came under a lot of criticism for denying Lipstick Under My Burkha any certification, and also stopping The Danish Girl from premiering on television. The move sparked a lot of controversy, and cinephiles from across the nation united to file a PIL against CBFC.

After a court case that went on until wee hours of the morning, Supreme Court finally came to the judgement that CBFC cannot deny certifications or ban films from being screened. They will only be allowed to grade films in the U, UA and A category. They have also been robbed of the rights to cut scenes from movies like they did with Udta Punjab.

“This is great news for all the cinegoers and directors in the country. If we are not allowed to use our voice, then what is the point of having freedom of expression. Yes, objectionable content must be criticized but that power should rest with the public and not a few people who just sit and make decisions about what’s right and what’s wrong,” said Prakash Jha, who produced the film Lipstick Under My Burkha.

This move will also allow actresses to do nude scenes in mainstream cinema, like it happens in Hollywood. “People do get naked in real life, so why can’t they do nude scenes in films,” asked Radhika Apte who attracted a lot of controversy for her role in Parched.

“All the top actresses in Hollywood have done nude scenes. It’s high time Indian actresses are allowed to do the same too. Initially, there will be some criticism from certain sections of the society but the youth will accept it with open arms. And they are the ones who are going to be running the world in the future, right?” said Anurag Kashyap, a producer and a filmmaker who’s made great films like Gangs Of Wasseypur and Dev D.

(This is a fake news report. Any similarity or relevance is purely fictional. But hey, here’s hoping for the best. Have an optimistic April Fool’s Day.)