Vir Das’ brand of humour is observational, sharp and will definitely make you cheer up. If you are absolutely excited about Friday night, but can’t bear the afternoon that you have to endure before you are a free bird – Vir’s Twitter account is the perfect balm.

Well, to be honest, all his tweets aren’t that great. But, some of them hit the bull’s eye and we’re spending our Friday afternoon (yes, we can’t wait for it to get over, either) looking for a bunch of these gems that you shouldn’t miss.

80% of Filmy security have been hired by people to make other people notice that they are people who ‘Need Security’. Its insecurity. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 30, 2017

Firstly, No. Secondly, If I do change my name I’m going with Mukesh Ambani. https://t.co/PSIwa18vFZ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 16, 2017

‘Offense’ is like service tax. No one really wants to give it, and yet it’s taken without asking. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 26, 2017

Check into new hotel. Don’t have a shower cap. Remember you went grocery shopping earlier. Turn into inventor. pic.twitter.com/LHBG6DLOHu — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 23, 2017

And sometimes, he goes beyond humour and shares something intimately personal. Like his Board results.

To the Kids sitting for Board Exams…… pic.twitter.com/jG2M7tvJ2d — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 10, 2017

And also, takes the opportunity to take a dig at himself – like a classy comedian.

A prayer for trolls. pic.twitter.com/CQonVwCSdf — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 4, 2017

Most of us are buying noise cancellation headphones so we can listen to noise. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 31, 2017