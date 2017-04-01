With just days left to go for the IPL, BCCI has shocked the world by announcing that Pakistan players will be allowed to feature in this edition of the tournament. The likes of Mohammad Amir will play for Kolkata Knight Riders, Shahid Afridi will play for Mumbai Indians and Wahab Riaz will join the Kings XI Punjab team.

“We are really excited to have Mohammad Amir in our team. I think his pace and accuracy will help us win the title again, and we are really happy that BCCI finally decided to allow talented Pakistani players in the team,” Shah Rukh Khan, Kolkata Knight Riders’ owner said in a statement.

The decision came after a lot of Indian players backed out of the tournament citing injury, and Virat Kohli also said that he would not like their opponents to be fresh as a daisy in the Champions Trophy which will follow the IPL.

“It’s a great honour to be part of Kings XI Punjab. IPL sees some of the best players lock horns, and it will be interesting to pick up wickets under captain Glenn Maxwell’s guidance. Hopefully, I can finish the tournament with the purple cap,” Pakistani pacer who cost a whopping Rs. 5 crores.

“Despite what is said in the media, we share a very good relationship with Indian players,”Riaz added.

(This is a fake news report. Any similarity or relevance is purely fictional. But hey, here’s hoping for the best. Have an optimistic April Fool’s Day.)