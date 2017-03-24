A 21-year-old engineering student dropped out of college to pursue his Bollywood dream but ended up standing in queues and waiting for auditions. To solve this problem, he developed an app that helps ‘strugglers’ locate where auditions are taking place near them by simply signing up on it. And just like this engineering dropout, there are some actors in the industry who should give the app a try as well.

Mimoh (alias Mahaakshay) Chakraborty

As Mimoh or Mahaakshay, Mithoon Da’s son has been unable to break in to Bollywood. Maybe some auditioning will land him better roles.

Jacky Bhagnani

Another star kid, another flop career; starred in FALTU which aptly sums up his career. Instead of venturing into production, maybe some fresh auditions could help him get back on track.

Adhyayan Suman

He’s better known because of his alleged affair with Kangana Ranaut than his acting skills. Maybe he can use the data on his phone in a better way by downloading the app.

Girish Kumar

He tried really hard in his debut film Ramaiya Vastavaiya but all the effort came to no use. Maybe knocking on better doors could bring about a change of fortunes.

Harman Baweja

The Hrithik Roshan look-alike actor has done four films in his career and everytime made us question why! Maybe an audition a day can keep the critics away.