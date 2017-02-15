If there’s one film industry in the world which cannot do without songs, it’s the Indian film industry. So much so, that whenever a film doesn’t have a song it’s considered unconventional. While most films have a few songs, some films are so packed with them that you don’t whether the songs are made for the movies, or the movies are made for the songs. Recently, we found that Jagga Jasoos (an upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor) will have 22 songs. So we looked at some films that have an outrageous number of songs.

Dev D



It’s safe to put Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D in the category of musicals. It has a whopping number of songs, including the chartbuster Emotional Atyachaar.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun



One of Bollywood’s most iconic films, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has 14 songs, and most of them make you happy. Most of them also revolve around a wedding, like Wah Wah Ramji and Joote Do, Paise Lo.

Taal



The film revolves around music and its lead character Aishwarya Rai is a singer. So rightfully, it is filled with melodious AR Rahman tracks. Our favourite: Nahin Saamne.

Saawariya



Ranbir Kapoor’s debut film didn’t do as well as expected, but its music will be remembered for a long time. It has a soothing touch to it. Songs like Jab Se Tera Naina and Yoon Shabnami will never get old.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam



Another one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films (like Saawariya), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is also filled with music. From the celebratory Dholi Taaro to the painful Tadap Tadap, this film’s music has something for all moments in life.