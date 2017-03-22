If you liked Diljit Dosanjh’s Ik Kuddi from Udta Punjab and have also been getting a hang of Naughty Billo and Dum Dum from his upcoming Anushka Sharma-starrer Phillauri, welcome to the fan club. The Punjabi superstar has crooned multiple other hit numbers up north, and here are some that you should definitely acquaint yourself with ahead of Phillauri‘s release.

Do You Know

Set in the American Wild West, Diljit falls for a brunet beauty that forms the core of his latest hit from last year. The Punjabi hip hop track, which has also become an international hit, is definitely the one for your long Sunday drives.

Laembadgini

This modern bhangra essential crossed 3 mllion views on YouTube within 48 hours and no wonder it is approaching 10 times the views as of now. It’s got to be one of his most popular numbers till date.

Patiala Peg

This peppy one’s for all the broken hearts, but it’s even got a happy ending. Diljit’s steps in the vid are also worth aping at one of your parties. One of our favourites, check it out!

5 Taara

More dance steps, another love angle with a gorgeous woman and a lot of Punjabi country feel, this song will give you plenty more reasons to shake a leg.

Proper Patola

Imagine a stunning Westener donning black ethnic Indian clothes! Even the most unromantic guy would turn a poet for that and thus even popular rapper Badshah came on board to collaborate with Daljit for this groovy Punjabi hit.