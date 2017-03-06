Brace yourselves, Holi is coming. The whole of India is excited about this festival, which allows us to go wild and celebrate like a maniac. If you’re throwing a party on this day, make sure these superhit Bollywood songs are part of your playlist.

Rang Barse



The most popular Holi song ever, this one starring Amitabh Bachchan is bound to be played at every Holi party worth its salt.

Aaj Na Chhodenge



Well, if it’s Holi, you can use the opportunity to play pranks on anyone. Whether it is your girlfriend, your crush or your friend’s wife – everything’s accepted on that day.

Holi Ke Din



No other day brings people closer, and this song from Sholay celebrates just that. After Rang Barse, this is the next best quintessential Holi party song.

Holi Khele Raghuveera



Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, this one from Baghban shows how Holi brings out the youth in even old men.

Ang Se Ang Lagaana



From one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best films Darr, Ang Se Ang Lagaana is another peppy track that’ll add energy and create the vibe in every Holi party.