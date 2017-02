Sleep is essential to life, and it’s a pity that some people have to struggle with insomnia. If you’re not the type of person who can go into a peaceful slumber as soon as you hit the bed, there’s some comforting news for you. A recent UK study, moderated Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson came up with a list of musical pieces that are best for lulling you to sleep.

Weightless by Marconi Union

Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy

Canzonetta Sul-aria by Mozart

Nocturne in E flat Major Op. 9 No. 2 by Chopin

The Boxer by Simon and Garfunkel