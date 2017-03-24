Karan Johar has dominated Bollywood news ever since the start of 2017. His Koffee With Karan episodes entertained us every Sunday. Then, he launched his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. Then, there was the announcement of him announcing the fact that he will be father to twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. Then, he got into an ugly war of words with Kangana Ranaut.

If all this wasn’t enough, Karan has managed to shock us again. In a tweet, Karan confessed to singing a song for Shekhar Ravijani of the Vishal Shekhar fame. Certainly, it came as a shock for us since not many directors or producers turn to playback singing. Probably, Ashutosh Gowariker and Vishal Bharadwaj are names that comes to mind.

We are also not sure about Karan Johar’s singing skills, but considering the technology available to music composers these days, it won’t be too bad. Even people like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan – who have no talent for singing, have produced hit songs like Apun Bola, Hangover and Aati Kya Khandala.

Thank you Shekhar sir! Singing for you was an honour…I hope this leads to a long innings as a playback singer ….for me! #dreamcometrue https://t.co/c1v47ug6j6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 23, 2017

Earlier, while doing a press conference for Dil Hai Hindustani, a singing reality show, Karan had confessed to reporters, “It’s my first singing show. I can’t sing at all. I have zero knowledge about singing but I do understand Hindustani music, Bollywood music.”

“There was a talent parade in my school. I was eight years old and I used to understand music, Sur, but my mother had told me that I should either recite a poem or give a speech but don’t sing. I thought singing English song will be good idea but I was asked to leave,” he added.

Well, if Karan himself knows he can’t sing well, then why has he made this move? Looks like power and money is all you need to do whatever they wish to do.