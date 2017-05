RD Burman is easily one of the most successful music composers that Bollywood has ever produced. His songs can still stir the soul, and give us something to smile about on a sad day. Today, we are going to look back at some of his best tracks that deserve as many views on YouTube as possible.

Yeh Shaam Mastani



Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se



Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi



Chingari Koi Bhadke



Raat Kali Ek Khwaab



Zindagi Ke Safar Mein



Dum Maaro Dum



Golmaal Hai Bhai



Pyaar Hume Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya



Kuch Na Kaho