Here’s another achievement by the legendary Breitling DC-3. The airplane is now undertaking a journey across the globe between the months of March and September 2017 and we’re definitely excited.

The “Breitling DC-3 World Tour” officially kicked off at a press conference held in Geneva on March 9th where Francisco Agullo presented the project along with the program. Jean-Paul Girardin, who is the Vice-President of Breitling, mentioned the role of the brand in this great adventure and unveiled the 500-piece limited edition Navitimer Breitling DC-3 that will accompany the airplane on its world tour. It will be eventually put on sale in the fall with a certificate signed by the captain. The pilots will also wear examples of this specially engraved chronograph throughout the journey.

For all those who didn’t know, March 9th 1940 was when the twin-engine propeller-driven Douglas DC-3, which now flies under Breitling colors, made its maiden flight in the United States. Three days later, it was delivered to American Airlines. Hired out to the army from 1942 to 1944, it was subsequently used by various North American companies. Bought back in 2008 by pilot Francisco Agullo and a group of friends with Breitling’s support, and then restored, this veteran has taken part in many aeronautical shows as well as events held by the brand.

After the Balkans, the Breitling DC-3 will head to the Middle East and India, followed by South East Asia, China and Japan, where it has received a special invitation to take part in the Iwakuni “Friendship Day Air Show”. It will then cross the ocean to begin a grand tour of the United States, before returning to Europe via Greenland and Iceland and completing its journey in September at the Breitling Sion Airshow 2017 in Switzerland.

The 77 year old Breitling DC-3 is the oldest airplane to undertake a world tour and this new journey will be an added achievement to its already illustrious history.