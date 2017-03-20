Cheteshwar Pujara almost batted Australia out of the Ranchi Test with his marathon knock of 202, before they held on to a draw on the final day. But the most astonishing fact about the innings was that it broke the record for the longest one ever by an Indian in Test cricket with 525 balls faced!

It should also be pointed out that the Pujara marathon spanned across almost 48 hours, from the evening of March 17 to the last session on March 19. And notably, numerous world events also transpired in the course.

The Yogi announcement

Upon checking the headlines after a hard day’s work under the Jharkhand skies, even Pujara would have been surprised to learn about the news coming in from Uttar Pradesh. After winning the state’s assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janta Party appointed Hindu hardliner Yogi Adityanath’s as the chief minister, to everyone’s surprise.

Chuck Berry passes away

When Pujara went in to bat, the legendary American musician and songwriter was probably resting in his Wentzville home. And in the course of the monumental knock, the Sweet Little Sixteen singer passed away at the age of 90. Another personality to pass away during Pujara’s stay on the crease was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai.

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Kapil Sharma changes relationship status

Usually known for flirty (though mostly scripted) comments aimed towards female celebs who appear on his TV show, comedian Kapil Sharma went from being single to committed between Pujara’s entry and exit from the middle. Will not say she is my better half… She completes me… Love you Ginni… Please welcome her… I love her so much,” he tweeted alongside a picture.

Bangladesh create history

With such gripping cricket being played on Indian soil, some people hardly noticed that there was history being rewritten elsewhere on the sub-continent. Bangladesh chased down a 191-run target in the fourth innings to win their first ever Test match against Sri Lanka during Pujara’s third double hundred. This is their second big win in the recent months after they defeated England during a Test series at home.