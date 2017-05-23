Actor Paresh Rawal landed himself in hot soup recently when he suggested that author Arundhati Roy be tied to an army jeep and paraded in a similar manner like the Kashmiri man in the valley, last month.

This is what he wrote:

“Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy !”

The Lok Sabha member from Gujarat did not really stop at this. He also endorsed a tweet by another user who suggested the same treatment for journalist Sagarika Ghose.

We have a wide variety of choices ! https://t.co/rpciWyhLha — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

For all those who don’t know what Paresh Rawal was referring to, here’s the gist. In April, an incident sparked an outrage in Kashmir when a local was tied to an army jeep as a human shield after which the army had to launch a court of enquiry against a Major.

Paresh Rawal’s comment, of course, was criticized by many who accused him of inciting violence (in this case, it is towards a woman) and among those who reacted against the post were politicians Digvijaya Singh and Union Minister Smriti Irani. But he isn’t the only celebrity to have let us down. There have been a number of celebrities who, in the past, got really nasty for no reason at all. Here’s taking a look at a few.

Anupam Kher

Giving competition to Paresh Rawal is Anupam Kher, who often stirs up a hornet’s nest with his controversial tweets. He made his presence felt during the intolerance debate and has never looked back. He also jumped into the Padma Bhushan (Award Wapsi) and JNU row and referred to Shashi Tharoor as “Congi Chamcha”. There you go.

RGV

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s derogatory tweet on Women’s Day landed him in trouble (and rightly so) after a woman’s organization filed a police complaint against him. He tweeted:“I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives,” and faced some massive backlash after which he apologized stating he was just, “expressing my feelings”.

Randeep Hooda

There was a lot of Twitter backlash when Randeep Hooda joined the Gurmehar Kaur controversy in support of Sehwag. He then went on to accuse her of being a political pawn after which Gurmehar began receiving online threats. They issued a clarification later on but of course, what was done was done.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar made headlines when he accused Kangana Ranaut for playing the woman’s card after she appeared on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. This was, obviously, pretty uncalled for since Kangana spoke nothing but the truth.

Abhijeet

Singer Abhijeet is known for his homophobic and extremist twitter rants where he makes use of vile language to spread hatred. Last year, one of his tweets stirred a controversy when he indirectly took a dig at Karan Johar for casting Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Take a look.

B’wood is now full of frustrated गेs and 6s prodcrs directrs, no balls, they want more Pathan boyfriends from Pak now .. https://t.co/lpn10z6wmB — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) September 21, 2016

Image courtesy: Twitter