Forget your political inclinations for a while and imagine the politicians who really look like they could make a mark in the world of glamour as well. We pick five of the most attractive personalities from this lot who should also give movies a shot.

Omar Abdullah

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir was also the youngest one to occupy the office. Vocal about his opinions both on social media and in the parliament, his sparkling looks and confident style definitely deserve a place on the silver screen.

Priyanka Chaturvedi

One of the most well-spoken and elegantly-dressed women on all TV debates, the Congress spokesperson and columnist carries herself with aplomb. With her forthright attitude, we would like to see her delivering some powerful dialogues on the big screen too.

Sachin Pilot

Another politician with an influential family background, the Ajmer MP has earned many admirers with his killer smile. He was also the first Union Minister to serve as an Army Officer. All the makings of a soft-outside-hard-inside chocolate boy!

Dimple Yadav

The Pune-born wife of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Singh Yadav has ignited a spark of glamour in the state’s politics. The camera flashes can’t get enough of her during political rallies and that could be the case even if she steps inside the B-town.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo

The next-gen Biju Janta Dal politician might be among the newest faces on the block, but his robust frame and sharp features have certainly earned him a place on this list. With those sprawling shoulders, he could give all the industry’s beefy men a run for their money.