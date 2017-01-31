If there’s a man we would like to emulate, it’s Justin Timberlake. He’s as close as it comes to perfection both as an actor and as a singer-songwriter. On his birthday, we look at 5 tips to be a gentleman from the man himself.

Don’t talk about money

“I grew up in Tennessee. My mom told me it’s uncouth to talk about money. I feel weird talking about it,” Timberlake was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Have time for your family

“Maybe it’s the difference between 20s and 30s. The difference between ‘must achieve,’ and now it’s like, ‘Work smarter, not harder.’ You want to have time for your family,” the Sexy Back singer told Variety.

Take your time with your work

“I do get the question and comment, ‘You take your time with your albums.’ But I don’t have the ability to think about the cart before the horse, because I have to love what I’m putting out,” Justin Timberlake revealed in a Sunday TODAY interview.

Separate your work identity from your life identity

“Once you separate that out for yourself, you’re more comfortable. What I do is a piece of who I am, but it’s not all. I’m a son, at some point maybe I’ll be a boyfriend again, I’m a friend, I’m a nephew, I’m a grandson. I’m all those things,” Timberlake explained in an interview with The Guardian.

Put in 115% effort

“My mom said two things to me that I’ll always remember. One of them was if you put out a hundred and 15 percent, if you go past whatever you think is a hundred percent, that you can expect a good outcome,” Timberlake said in an interview with Rolling Stone.