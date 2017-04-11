Who you follow on social media gives an insight, however tiny, into your universe. This week, we check out Half Girlfriend actress Shraddha Kapoor’s following list to decipher her preferences beyond Instagram. (She has changed her name to Riya Somani, her character from the upcoming movie on the website)

She’s filmy

Special special day becaussssse… Look who I just met!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #BigB #Sir #Legend #MyIdol #Inspiration A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 18, 2015 at 8:30am PST

From Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha follows almost every notable Bollywood celeb on Instagram. She’s also loyal to her costars as most of them feature in her follow list, along with an ensemble of designers, photographers and makeup artists.

Trouble with Aditya?

‪Tomorrow!!! #TheHummaSong at 4pm!!! #OkJaanu #13thJanuary ❤️ A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on Dec 14, 2016 at 2:53am PST

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Shraddha was said to be the bone of contention between Aditya Roy Kapur, who she was rumoured to be dating while shooting Aashiqui 2, and Farhan Akhtar, who she has been linked with since Rock On 2’s filming.

#1DayToRockOnRevisited ❤️ A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on Oct 18, 2016 at 1:12am PDT

Despite the boys extinguishing rumours about the brawl by sharing a picture together on Twitter, Shraddha doesn’t follow the Ye Jawani Hai Diwani actor. In fact, she follows Farhan, Dulux – the paint brand that he endorses and even his ex-wife’s styling brand, BBlunt. There’s no smoke without fire!

Cheap thrills

The 30-year-old tried her hand at singing in Rock On 2 but her music choices off the screen speaks of a very millennial taste. She follows international pop female artists including Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Sia and Shakira. Oh and of course Coldplay!

Motivation and devotion

Shillong , until we meet again! #RockOn2 A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on Nov 15, 2015 at 9:24pm PST

Among other accounts on her following list is the @thegoodquote that is your daily dose of positivity and motivational vibes. There are also a few fan clubs and some dancers, who she has apparently worked on the sets of ABCD 2. And then there is Chetan Bhagat, who we believe would have been a courtesy follow after signing Half Girlfriend.

Main Image: Pinterest