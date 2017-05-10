Amitabh Bachchan is back on the big screen and we can’t wait to watch him this Friday, in Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar 3. At 74, the actor is still on top of his acting game and can play a range of characters with panache. He is also one of the most active celebrities on Twitter, and follows a whopping number of accounts (1142 at the time of writing this article) which we are sure are making his timeline extremely busy.

Let’s take a closer look at who he follows.

Fans

He also calls them his EF (extended family) and follows a lot of people who are his fans. In fact, if you are a big fan to him, try spamming him with a lot of lovely messages on a consistent basis and there’s a good chance that he’ll follow you too.

Filmstars, Politicians, Funny Accounts And Inspirational Stuff

As an actor, AB follows other top Bollywood accounts. He also follows Indian and international politicians, along with funny accounts that post sarcastic jokes or silly memes. AB follows quite a number of inspirational accounts, and doesn’t shy away from sharing his own wisdom as well.

KRKBoxOffice?

One thing that left us stumped is the fact that Amitabh Bachchan follows both KRK and KRKBoxOffice. Why? Only AB can tell us.

Google AdSense and Google AdWords?

This is another interesting thing. Only webmasters follow Google AdSense and Google AdWords, and these are not accounts meant for the rest of the population. AB follows them both, and we’re wondering why? Does he really need AdSense to make money despite earning big bucks?

Sports

Amitabh is a Chelsea supporter, just like this writer. So he follows their page. He also follows accounts belonging to sports channels and sports stars, both Indian and international.