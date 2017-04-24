Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of our favourite actors, especially because he doesn’t fall into the ‘good looking and ripped’ category. His performances are true to life, and effortless. Even while giving interviews, Nawaz is humble and speaks sense.

In this video, Nawazuddin delivers a message by holding placards. He says that he has got his DNA test done, and it revealed that he belongs to various religions. In the end, he says that he looked into his soul and discovered that he is 100% an artist.

We are curious about how this happens, since a DNA test does not reveal your religion. That said, we really wish more actors came out and delivered hard-hitting social messages like this.