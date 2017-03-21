Politicians are natural orators who know all the tricks in the book when it comes to keeping an audience engaged and entertained. While some of them make us laugh with their jokes, some do so by making blunders while giving their speech.

The list of such politicians is long, but we zeroed in on the five men who can tickle our funny bone.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi isn’t just the butt of many jokes on Facebook and WhatsApp, he’s made some hilarious speeches himself. Most of his humour is unintentional, and seem funny only because he is either coming unprepared or has a tendency to have a brain fade on national television. Also, who can forget his infamous interview with Arnab Goswami where he kept on harping about women empowerment even for questions completely unrelated.

Laloo Prasad Yadav

Laloo Prasad Yadav is certainly not embarrassed by his English, and often cracks people up by speaking in the language. He also doesn’t shy away from mocking other politicians, and recently left us in splits by making fun of Sushil Kumar Modi on his Twitter handle.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu made his way into the Indian cricket team, and that wasn’t the end of his success. His oratory skills are one of the best in the country, if not the world. As a politician and a cricket commentator, Sidhu always has a joke up his sleeve and his comic timing can put most professional comedians to shame.

Arvind Kejriwal

When Arvind Kejriwal came into the picture, we really thought that finally there was an honest leader who will try his best to wipe out corruption. However, a few false promises and overly dramatic statements later, we’ve learnt to take his bizarre decisions (and speeches) with a pinch of salt. Don’t miss out on his interview with TVF’s Arnub.

Venkaiah Naidu

Like Laloo Prasad Yadav, Vankaiah Naidu’s thick accent while he is speaking in Hindi is enough to make anyone laugh. That said, Naidu doesn’t shy away from making impassioned speeches with a dash of humour.