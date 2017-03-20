We were certainly disappointed with BJP’s decision to appoint Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The man has made many controversial statements which makes us squirm, and if it was in our hands, we would have never let such a man .

Certainly, the world is becoming a stranger place to live in as the days pass by. Yogi Adityanath’s appointment is not the only decision that we would like to see reversed. Here are some more.

Donald Trump Becoming US President



Something went really wrong in United States Of America. A country known for producing great Presidents like Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy, voted a sexist man like Donald Trump to power. Trump has made many outrageous statements, and it’s sad that the most powerful man in the world is such a nut.

Brexit



What were they smoking? There was absolutely no need for Great Britain to leave the European Union. The news left us heartbroken, and if possible, we would like the political powers responsible for this debacle to apologize and reverse their decision.

Rahul Gandhi made the face of Congress



One of the main reasons why the Modi wave has swept India is because he doesn’t have a formidable opposition. Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate was a poor stroke from Congress, despite Rahul’s family legacy attached to the political party. Truth is, Rahul isn’t as magnetic as his father, and Congress really needs a new face to carry them out of the rut that they have got themselves in.

Demonetization

We could have all done without the inconvenience that demonetization brought upon us. Yes, some black money may have gone to waste, but the real hoarders are the ones who keep their currency in Swiss accounts. With demonetization, we all had to stand in long queues and struggle to find change for the new Rs 2000 note. If only, Modi could wake up one day and announce remonetisation of old currency.