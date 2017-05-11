We admit that we’re in love with Priyanka Chopra. The woman doesn’t seem to put a foot wrong these days and we can’t stop gushing about her Holi-playing, Baywatch-starring antics in the West. That said she’s not always had it easy in the industry. Weird movie choices and some even bizarre performances bear testimony to the fact. And here are some of those gems that she’d not want Hollywood to see.

Love Story 2050

This movie actually proved that love is blind. Piggy Chops was said to be going out with this Harman Baweja guy back then but this love story had no future, just like the movie.

What’s Your Rashee

It just kept getting worse with the wannabe Hrithik Roshan around her. She played a character from each zodiac sign and to be honest, even the stars couldn’t have helped this film succeed.

Pyaar Impossible

Uday Chopra! I mean, he’s a present-day pop culture legend and everything, but you don’t sign a film opposite him. And especially if he’s playing a creepy nerd!

Drona

Abhishek Bachchan and PC nailed it in Bluffmaster but this fantasy superhero adventure was a recipe for failure. The movie turned out to be a disaster with an IMDb rating of 2.2.

Blackmail

Okay so we can pass the Quantico actress’ early blunders, like Plan and Yakeen, as honest mistakes, but this is something we just can’t get over. Ajay Devgn and Sunil Shetty were at their angry-young-man worst in the movie and PC looked totally out of place as the latter’s wife.