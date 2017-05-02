It made for hilarious viewing as a certain Muslim comedian of Indian origin, called Hasan Minhaj, ironically headlined the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner over the weekend. He took swipes at many including the US President Donald Trump and a bunch of alleged pro-government media houses to grab eyeballs across the globe.

“I would say it is an honour to be here but that would be an alternative fact. It is not. No one wanted to do this, so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant. That’s how it always goes down. No one wanted this gig. No one,” he started off in his usually funny manner.

And if you still don’t know about Minhaj despite giggling to his punches, here’s your dope:

Indian parents

The 31-year-old senior correspondent for The Daily Show was born to parents who hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. He was born in California in 1985.

Knows his politics

Hasan Minhaj graduated from the University of California and majored in Political Science. He was inspired by the likes of Chris Rock to write comedy for his own web series in 2013.

Regular on TV

After the success of the web series The Truth with Hasan Minhaj, he was hired by Jon Stewart for the Tonight Show in 2014. He continues to feature on the show that is now hosted by Trevor Noah.

Own show

His solo theatre show, Homecoming King, debuted Off-Broadway in October 2015. The show is reportedly based on true events from Minhaj’s first generation Indian-American experience.

Netflix time

Homecoming King is also going to debut on Netflix later this month.

Watch the full show here:

Image: Pinterest